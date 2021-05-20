High Wind Warning issued May 20 at 1:51PM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.