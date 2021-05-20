Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued May 20 at 10:41PM PDT until May 21 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* AFFECTED AREA…In Nevada…Fire weather zone 462.

* TIMING…Extended until 2 AM Friday morning.

* WIND…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40-50
mph this afternoon then becoming northwest this evening.

* HUMIDITY…Good RH recovery is expected over south central
Nevada late tonight and Friday. Recovery will be poor or
marginal over the deserts of San Bernardino and Clark counties.
A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm
temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make
outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition
sources and heed all fire restrictions.

National Weather Service

