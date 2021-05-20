Red Flag Warning issued May 20 at 10:41PM PDT until May 21 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…In Nevada…Fire weather zone 462.

* TIMING…Extended until 2 AM Friday morning.

* WIND…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40-50

mph this afternoon then becoming northwest this evening.

* HUMIDITY…Good RH recovery is expected over south central

Nevada late tonight and Friday. Recovery will be poor or

marginal over the deserts of San Bernardino and Clark counties.

A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm

temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make

outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition

sources and heed all fire restrictions.