Red Flag Warning issued May 20 at 10:41PM PDT until May 21 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Nevada…Fire weather zone 462.
* TIMING…Extended until 2 AM Friday morning.
* WIND…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40-50
mph this afternoon then becoming northwest this evening.
* HUMIDITY…Good RH recovery is expected over south central
Nevada late tonight and Friday. Recovery will be poor or
marginal over the deserts of San Bernardino and Clark counties.
A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm
temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make
outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition
sources and heed all fire restrictions.