Red Flag Warning issued May 20 at 2:50PM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Nevada…Fire weather zone 462.
* TIMING…until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WIND…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40-50
mph this afternoon then becoming northwest this evening.
* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity values will mostly be in the
single digits this afternoon. Good recovery is expected late
tonight and Friday.
A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm
temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make
outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition
sources and heed all fire restrictions.