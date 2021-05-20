Skip to Content
May 20
2:50 PM

Red Flag Warning issued May 20 at 2:50PM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* AFFECTED AREA…In Nevada…Fire weather zone 462.

* TIMING…until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* WIND…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40-50
mph this afternoon then becoming northwest this evening.

* HUMIDITY…Relative humidity values will mostly be in the
single digits this afternoon. Good recovery is expected late
tonight and Friday.
A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm
temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make
outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition
sources and heed all fire restrictions.

National Weather Service

