Red Flag Warning issued May 20 at 3:44AM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY IS CANCELLED FOR THESE AREAS…
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101. In
California…Fire weather zone 228 and 229. In Nevada… Fire
weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 PM PDT/MST
this evening.
* WIND…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50
mph. The strongest winds are expected across western San
Bernardino County where gusts 45 to 55 mph are possible.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values will be in the
single digits.
A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm
temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make
outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition
sources and heed all fire restrictions.