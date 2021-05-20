Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 10:29PM PDT until May 21 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Extended until 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.