Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 10:29PM PDT until May 21 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Extended until 2 AM PDT /2 AM MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.