Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 1:07PM PDT until May 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated

gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains and deserts with the strongest gusts along

the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. There will be areas of blowing dust and blowing sand

in the deserts, sharply reducing visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.