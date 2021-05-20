Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 1:51PM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.