Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 2:22AM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles on north-south sections of

roads. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing

driving visibility suddenly.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.