Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 2:22AM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving conditions,
especially for high profile vehicles on north-south sections of
roads. Areas of blowing dust will also be possible, reducing
driving visibility suddenly.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.