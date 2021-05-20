Wind Advisory issued May 20 at 2:22AM PDT until May 20 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this morning to 11 PM PDT
/11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Sudden crosswinds could create hazardous driving
conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of
blowing dust will also be possible, reducing driving
visibility suddenly. Dangerous conditions are also expected on
regional lakes with choppy water and large waves.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should postpone plans or use
extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Stay close to
shore or around protected areas.