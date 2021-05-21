Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 11:51AM PDT until May 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* TIMING…Wind speeds will remain elevated through this
afternoon.
* WIND…Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent
can be expected through early this evening.
A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm
temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make
outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition
sources and heed all fire restrictions.