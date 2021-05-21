Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 11:51AM PDT until May 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* TIMING…Wind speeds will remain elevated through this

afternoon.

* WIND…Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent

can be expected through early this evening.

A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm

temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make

outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition

sources and heed all fire restrictions.