May 21
May 21

Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 11:51AM PDT until May 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* TIMING…Wind speeds will remain elevated through this
afternoon.

* WIND…Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent
can be expected through early this evening.
A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm
temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make
outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition
sources and heed all fire restrictions.

National Weather Service

