Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 4:06AM PDT until May 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this

morning to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening.

* TIMING…Wind speeds will increase again late this morning

through the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will go into

effect again from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM MST this

evening.

* WIND…Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent

can be expected late this morning through early this evening.

A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm

temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make

outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition

sources and heed all fire restrictions.