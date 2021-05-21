Wind Advisory issued May 21 at 1:23PM PDT until May 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated
gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Mountains and deserts with the strongest gusts along
the desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. There will be areas of blowing dust and blowing sand
in the deserts, sharply reducing visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.