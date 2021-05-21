Wind Advisory issued May 21 at 2:35PM PDT until May 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino County in California,
southern Clark County in Nevada and Mohave County in Arizona.
* WHEN…until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult for high
profile vehicles, blow around unsecured objects and produce
hazardous boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.