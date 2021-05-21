Wind Advisory issued May 21 at 3:14AM PDT until May 21 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of San Bernardino County in California,

southern Clark County in Nevada and Mohave County in Arizona.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this morning to 8 PM PDT /8

PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult for high

profile vehicles, blow around unsecured objects and produce

hazardous boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters in the Wind

Advisory area should postpone plans or use extreme caution when

venturing onto area lakes.