Excessive Heat Warning issued June 1 at 1:43PM PDT until June 4 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures of 104 to
112 expected in Las Vegas, Pahrump, Mesquite, the Lake Mead
National Recreation Area, Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles, and
Lake Havasu City. High temperatures around 119 at Furnace Creek
in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT/MST Wednesday to 9 PM PDT/MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL INFO…A “high” HeatRisk means much of the
population will be at risk for heat-related illness,
especially those who are heat sensitive and those without
access to air conditioning or adequate hydration.
Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.