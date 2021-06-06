Wind Advisory issued June 6 at 12:35PM PDT until June 8 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Local gusts to 65 mph in the most wind-prone areas.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning. Strongest along the I-8 grade into Imperial County and
below the San Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Monday to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust and sand could restrict visibility at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be gusty much of this week in
these areas but the strongest winds are expected on Monday and
Monday evening. Portions of I-10 and I-8 will be impacted by
these winds.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
