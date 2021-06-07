Wind Advisory issued June 7 at 12:37PM PDT until June 8 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph. Isolated
gusts 60 to 65 mph possible for remote, wind prone sites.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. Strongest winds Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust and sand could restrict visibility at
times on area roadways. Localized crosswinds may result in
dangerous travel for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could
blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken Tuesday, but increase
again on Wednesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.