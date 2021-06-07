Wind Advisory issued June 7 at 2:45AM PDT until June 8 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the most wind-prone areas.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and the San Diego County
Deserts.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust and sand could restrict visibility at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will strengthen again Wednesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.