Wind Advisory issued June 7 at 2:45AM PDT until June 8 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the most wind-prone areas.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and the San Diego County

Deserts.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing dust and sand could restrict visibility at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will strengthen again Wednesday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.