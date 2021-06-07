Wind Advisory issued June 7 at 8:01PM PDT until June 8 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated

gusts 60 mph in the remote, wind prone sites.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust and sand could restrict visibility at

times on area roadways. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.