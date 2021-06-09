Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 1:04PM PDT until June 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 to 116
possible.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In
California, Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Extreme heat next week will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the increasingly hot
temperatures next week. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay
in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.