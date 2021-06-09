Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 1:04PM PDT until June 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. For the Excessive Heat Watch,

dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111 to 116

possible.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In

California, Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For

the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through Friday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Extreme heat next week will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the increasingly hot

temperatures next week. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay

in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.