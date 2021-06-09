Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 2:15AM PDT until June 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Lincoln County, Western Clark and Southern

Nye County and the Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon area. In

California, the Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.