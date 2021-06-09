Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 2:15AM PDT until June 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Lincoln County, Western Clark and Southern
Nye County and the Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon area. In
California, the Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.