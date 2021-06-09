Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 7:47PM PDT until June 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Winds will continue to diminish through the remainder of

the evening hours. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures

of 111 to 116 possible.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In

California, Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.