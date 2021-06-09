Wind Advisory issued June 9 at 7:47PM PDT until June 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Winds will continue to diminish through the remainder of
the evening hours. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
of 111 to 116 possible.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In
California, Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.