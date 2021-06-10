First Alert Weather Alert next as dangerous heat returns

Weather Alerts

Today and tomorrow will remain fairly seasonal, but the numbers jump quickly heading into the weekend as high pressure builds in.

Winds were gusty overnight, forcing the closure of Gene Autry near the Wash, but those winds will gradually settle today. It will remain breezy this evening.

Fire danger will increase as dew points drop and highs start to climb.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Monday for the Coachella Valley and surrounding region, with highs poised to climb to 115 and potentially as hot as 120, creating dangerously hot conditions for an extended period next week.

Because of that, the First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for next week to coincide with the timing of the Excessive Heat Watch, which is almost certain to become a warning by Monday. Limit your exposure outside, walk pets early in the day or late in the evening to avoid hot pavement and burnt paws, stay hydrated, and check on the young and elderly (both age groups have trouble regulating body heat). Be on the alert for signs of heat related illnesses.

The entire week is set to be much hotter than normal, so this will be a prolonged period of dangerous heat. Be extra cautious.

