First Alert Weather Alert next week for dangerous heatwave

Today and tomorrow will remain fairly seasonal, but the mercury will be quick to climb through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Monday for the Coachella Valley and the surrounding region, with highs poised to climb between 112°-120°. These continuous hot temperatures will create dangerous conditions for an extended period next week, especially for those who work outdoors.

Because of that, the First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for next week to coincide with the timing of the Excessive Heat Warning. What can you do during the heatwave? Limit your exposure outside, walk pets early in the day or late in the evening to avoid hot pavement and burnt paws, stay hydrated, and check on the young and elderly (both age groups have trouble regulating body heat).

Palm Springs and other desert cities will be within record high temperature reach Tuesday through Friday. Stay safe!

Be on the look out for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to keep you and your family safe!

