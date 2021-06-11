Excessive Heat Warning issued June 11 at 12:55PM PDT until June 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of
108 to 116 in many locations on Monday then increasing 2 to 3
degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday and holding through at
least Friday. Temperatures are likely to exceed 120 degrees by
Wednesday in locations like the Colorado River Valley and
Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.