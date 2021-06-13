Excessive Heat Warning issued June 13 at 9:26PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 90

to 100 degrees possible.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor recreational activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some cooling will be possible next week.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Avoid

hiking activities during the hot afternoon hours! When possible

reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know

the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear

lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce

risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health

Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.