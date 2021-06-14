Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 1:59PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures with high
temperatures of 98 to 108 below 6000 feet and 88 to 98 above
6000 feet expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Hikers should only hike
during the early morning or late evening hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some cooling is possible by early next
week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.