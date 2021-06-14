Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 3:02AM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105
to 115 expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some cooling is possible by early next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.