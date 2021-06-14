Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 3:26AM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions increasing through Wednesday
and holding through at least Friday. Temperatures are likely
to exceed records both for highs and lows for many locations
Tuesday through Saturday.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning until 9 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related impacts such as dehydration,
hyperthermia, heat cramps, heat stroke and exhaustion…
particularly for those participating in outdoor activities or
those without access to adequate cooling. Extreme risk of
injury or death for those left in vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several days of near-record or record
breaking high and low temperatures will likely result in
compounding effects of heat to much or all of the population.
These conditions may linger through the weekend and an
extension of this warning beyond Saturday may be needed as
well.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.