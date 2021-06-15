Skip to Content
June 16, 2021 4:51 AM
Published 9:31 PM

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 9:31PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with high temperatures of 105 to 115
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

