Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 9:31PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 95

to 105 below 6000 feet, and 85 to 95 above 6000 feet expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.