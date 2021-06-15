Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 9:31PM PDT until June 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with high temperatures of 115 to 122

expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.