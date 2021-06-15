Skip to Content
June 16, 2021 4:51 AM
Published 9:31 PM

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 15 at 9:31PM PDT until June 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot with high temperatures of 115 to 122
expected.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts and Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

