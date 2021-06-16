Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 1:48PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98
to 108.
* WHERE…The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.