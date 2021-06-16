Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 1:48PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of

105 to 115.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.