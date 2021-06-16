Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 1:48PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 0f 95
to 105 below 6000 feet and 85 to 95 above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

