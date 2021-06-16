Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 1:48PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of
105 to 115.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

National Weather Service

