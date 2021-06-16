Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 9:31PM PDT until June 19 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions through at least Saturday.

Temperatures are likely to exceed records both for highs and

lows for many locations through Saturday.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat-related impacts such as dehydration,

hyperthermia, heat cramps, heat stroke and exhaustion…

particularly for those participating in outdoor activities or

those without access to adequate cooling. Extreme risk of

injury or death for those left in vehicles.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.