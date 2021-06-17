Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 9:39PM PDT until June 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions will conintue through
Sunday. Temperatures are likely to exceed records both for
highs and lows for many locations.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat-related impacts such as dehydration,
hyperthermia, heat cramps, heat stroke and exhaustion…
particularly for those participating in outdoor activities or
those without access to adequate cooling. Extreme risk of
injury or death for those left in vehicles.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.