Excessive Heat Warning issued June 19 at 7:46PM PDT until June 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 95 to

105 below 6000 feet and in the 80s above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working. Please refrain from hiking and any other outdoor

recreational activities during the late morning and afternoon

hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cooling trend will begin on Monday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.