Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 1:19PM PDT until June 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the

mid 90s to near 100 below 6000 feet and in the 80s above 6000

feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working. Please refrain from hiking and any other outdoor

recreational activities during the late morning and afternoon

hours.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slow cooling will begin tomorrow.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be

left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.