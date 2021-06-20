Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 1:19PM PDT until June 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
mid 90s to near 100 below 6000 feet and in the 80s above 6000
feet.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working. Please refrain from hiking and any other outdoor
recreational activities during the late morning and afternoon
hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slow cooling will begin tomorrow.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be
left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.