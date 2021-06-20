Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 2:06PM PDT until June 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 9 PM

PDT /9 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather

zones 460, 461, and 466.

* TIMING…Winds will increase by late morning, remain gusty

through the afternoon before decreasing in the evening.

* WIND…South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum values 4 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.