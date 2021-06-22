Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 2:19PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ TO 8 PM
PDT /8 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466…
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT
/8 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. Fire weather
zone 229. Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…Winds will decrease this evening. Thunderstorm chances
will increase late Wednesday morning and continue through the
evening.
* WIND…South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph
this evening. Gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms
Wednesday.
* HUMIDITY…Minimum values 4 to 10 percent this afternoon. Higher
humidity on Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely
spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments