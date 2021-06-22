Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 3:26AM PDT until June 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In

California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather

zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465 and 466.

* TIMING…Winds will increase late this morning, peak in the

afternoon, and decrease this evening.

* WIND…South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40

mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum values 4 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will likely

spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.