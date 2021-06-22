Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 8:52PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM PDT to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. Fire weather
zone 229. Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…Thunderstorm chances with dry lightning potential will
increase late Wednesday morning and continue through the
evening. Winds have decreased this evening and will no longer
create high fire danger tonight or tomorrow.
* WIND…Gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms Wednesday.
* HUMIDITY…RH values will improve overnight. RH of 20 to 30
percent is expected for Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Outdoor burning is not recommended. The very dry
conditions coupled with an increasing chance for lightning could
potentially initiate new fire starts.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.