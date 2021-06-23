Flood Advisory issued June 23 at 4:51PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Minor flooding may impact Interstate

10.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Desert Center.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.