Flood Advisory issued June 23 at 4:51PM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 800 PM PDT.
* At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Minor flooding may impact Interstate
10.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Desert Center.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
