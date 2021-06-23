Red Flag Warning issued June 23 at 6:19AM PDT until June 23 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In
California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather
zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466.
* TIMING…Thunderstorm chances with dry lightning potential will
increase late this morning and continue through this evening.
* WIND…Gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms.
* HUMIDITY…20 to 30 percent this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Outdoor burning is not recommended. The very dry
conditions coupled with an increasing chance for lightning
could potentially initiate new fire starts.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.