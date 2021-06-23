Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:32PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 331 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong

thunderstorms over Nicholls Warm Springs, or 37 miles east of Desert

Center, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which

may also generate blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport and Ripley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 153.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 5.