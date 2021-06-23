Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 5:17PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 416 PM MST/416 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 11 miles west of Quartzsite, or 30 miles south of

Parker, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which

may also generate blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite, Ehrenberg and Poston.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 16.

CA Interstate 10 near mile marker 156.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 111 and 126.