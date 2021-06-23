Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 5:35PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 534 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong

thunderstorms 15 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northeast

at 5 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm, which

may also generate blowing dust.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Imperial and Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 141.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.