Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 5:35PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 534 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong
thunderstorms 15 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northeast
at 5 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm, which
may also generate blowing dust.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Imperial and Riverside Counties.
This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 141.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
