Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 6:10PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 609 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mt. Signal, or near El Centro, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which

may also generate blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Mt. Signal, El

Centro Naval Airfield, Heber, Alamorio and Seeley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 25 and 48.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 22.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 26.